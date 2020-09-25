Google Local Inventory Ads Gain "Pickup Later" Feature

Google announced that it is expanding its local inventory ads to support the option for stores to show a "pickup later" option. So you can show when the item is available for pick up in the store.

Here is a screen shot showing it in action:

Google wrote "we're expanding this capability with the introduction of "Pickup later" for local inventory ads. This gives you the option to promote products that may not be available in store now, but can be available for pickup within a few days. Reach out to your Google team to learn more."

Stores can already add like “In-store pickup” and “No-contact delivery." Also dining service attributes like "Dine-in" and "Takeout" are also available. But soon you’ll be able to feature retail service attributes, like "In-store shopping" and "Curbside pickup.”

This is Google still releasing features for the "new normal" in life during a pandemic.

