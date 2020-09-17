Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues But Is There A Google Update?

Sep 17, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (13) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
Google Algorithm Update

The tracking tools are still going insane, some are higher today than they were yesterday or the day before around a Google algorithm update. I am even seeing tools in the local space show bigger fluctuations now. But the chatter, again, seems mostly around the tools and not about their own rankings or client rankings going up or down.

Yesterday I reported on a possible September 15, 2020 Google update and said something similar. A lot of tools showing big volatility and fluctuations in the Google organic search results but the chatter is limited. There is more chatter today but most of that chatter is around the tools lighting up and not client ranking changes. There are some complaining about rankings but not more than what I would see in the average day.

There did seem to be some weirdness with sitelinks in the Google search results snippets going away for a bit. Do you think this could have caused all this fluctuation? I doubt it. I suspect the tools ignore that.

I am not going to share the chatter today, you can find that in the ongoing WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World forums - you will see mostly people chatting about the tools lighting up. I will share below updated screenshots of the tools as of this morning.

Mozcast is super hot right now:

SERPMetrics:

Algoroo:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Accuranker:

RankRanger is off the charts:

Cognitive SEO:

SEMRush starting to show a slow down?

Even on the local side, the BrightLocal tool is showing changes:

Sitelinks? Glenn Gabe and some tools are showing sitelinks impacted after this update:

But according to the SEMRush and RankRanger tools, that was a blip and it is back.

RankRanger and Mozcast are showing a dip in reviews as well, but SEMRush is not:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld and Black Hat World.

