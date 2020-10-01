Google Shopping Goes Free Worldwide In Mid-October

Google announced that by mid-October it will make Google Shopping free not just in the US, but also worldwide. Google said it is "bringing free listings to the Shopping tab in countries across Europe, Asia, and Latin America."

Google said "just as we don't charge sites to be part of the Google Search index, listings for participating retailers are eligible to appear in these results at no cost to them."

Paid listings are still there, Google said it will still show paid listings "in ad slots and will operate in the same way as Shopping ads do today." But now you can also participate for free. This change will take effect by mid-October 2020.

This is actually being seen as of live now, in the UK. Here are some screen shots:

same here on mobile, only on my personal and not in incognito but so exciting to start seeing this in the UK! pic.twitter.com/86fFPgXwlc — Petra Kis-Herczegh (@chameleon_jrnl) October 1, 2020

Note, this went free in the US in April and Google then expanded it to in Google Search, not just the shopping tab.

For more details on how to get listed for free, see this help document.

Here is the email Google sent some with this announcement:

Here we go, in an email from Google yesterday... pic.twitter.com/JSJegePrG7 — Tom Johnson (@WolfofBaldSt) October 1, 2020

Forum discussion at Twitter.