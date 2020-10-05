Vlog #88: Drew Madore On User Experience Signals As Google Ranking Factors

In part one of my vlog with Drew Madroe we talked about how black hat SEO has changed, in part two we talk about if Google lies about user experience as a ranking factor and much more.

In part two we moved into the topic of does Google use user experience in its ranking algorithm. He feels it is similar to when Google said it did not use social signals for rankings. He said both social signals and user experience are part of the algorithm. He believes that Google is using Google Analytics and Chrome data directly for ranking purposes. He said he thinks Google is lying when they say they do not use user experience signals for rankings.

Either way, it is a win-win situation - good user experience helps you with conversions and improved user happiness on your site. So even if Google does not use it, why not invest in it if it helps with conversions. But he said he tested it with bot based traffic but others have also run studies on this. But there is a debate and will always be a debate about this, despite what Google says. Even Bing says they use it and it is a useful signal for Bing.

Drew said he is the type of SEO who would listen to what Google says and do the opposite to test if what Google is saying is true or not. And that is a good point, SEOs need to test and test and see what not only works for the SEO agency but for each individual client.

You can learn more about on LinkedIn or on his web site at SynergistDigitalMedia.com.

