Google Local Listing Shows 20 Years In Business

Sep 3, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now showing for some business listings in Google Maps and Local how long the business has been in operation. I don't think I've seen this before and I cannot replicate this on other businesses but John Lavapie posted a screen shot of it on Twitter.

Here is that screen shot:

I assume this comes from the add opening date option in Google My Business. That feature was added in 2018.

I wonder how you can trigger this to show up for a business?

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and Twitter.

