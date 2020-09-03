Google Local Listing Shows 20 Years In Business

Google is now showing for some business listings in Google Maps and Local how long the business has been in operation. I don't think I've seen this before and I cannot replicate this on other businesses but John Lavapie posted a screen shot of it on Twitter.

Here is that screen shot:

I assume this comes from the add opening date option in Google My Business. That feature was added in 2018.

I wonder how you can trigger this to show up for a business?

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and Twitter.