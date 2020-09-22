Google Tests More Spacious Search Results Again

Sep 22, 2020
Google is testing a search results layout and interface that is more spaced out and has more open white space. Google has tested variations of this over the years but here is a screen shot from Shalom Goodman that he posted on Twitter of this test happening yesterday.

Here is the image, you can click to enlarge it:

click for full size

I am not sure I like it but you can see a lot more room around the individual search results and within the search result itself, like the space between the URL and the title.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

