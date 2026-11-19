Microsoft has just confirmed that it is now shows ads in AI Overviews in Bing Search. We started seeing ads in Bing AI Overviews about three weeks ago, and Microsoft has now confirmed this on the Microsoft Advertising blog.

Microsoft wrote, "Ads in AI Overviews on Bing are the latest step in bringing ads to AI experiences, building on ads in Copilot." "Your ads can now show up next to AI-powered answers on Bing when your offers are relevant," Microsoft added.

The example given by Microsoft was, "say someone asks Bing about taking a trip to Snowdonia National Park. The AI Overview might show a sample itinerary and travel tips. If you provide hotel accommodations, your ad can appear right next to that answer."

Microsoft added that its data showed "a 21% increase in purchases after a Copilot interaction."

Here is the screenshot of the ads in AI Overviews:

"There’s no separate campaign set-up required. Ads in AI Overviews run through the campaigns you already use, including Performance Max and AI Max, which are the most effective way to show up in AI experiences in more relevant ways. As people move from questions to decisions, your brand gets another chance to help at the moment it matters. Ads in AI Overviews are now available in all markets except China," Microsoft added.

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