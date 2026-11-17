Google seems to have rolled out an update to the AI Overviews on the Google Search page where the citation cards or blocks on the right side are not faded out. Instead, the citations are fully visible, and you don't need to click into the AI Overview to view them fully.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who wrote on X, "This is the first time in a while that they have made an update that actually makes the citations more visible compared to the default display."

He explained, "Normally, the first citation would display as clear, then a fade would be applied to lower citations. And then, last month, Google removed the citations from desktop completely. It looks like Google has now reversed this change and is enforcing a default state of having three citations, with there being no fade at the bottom (making the third citation more visible)."

Here is what it looks like now:

Here is what that looked like days ago:

Sachin Patel also spotted this today and called them a sticky AI Overview but I believe it is the same thing as Brodie found?

Also, I am seeing the "Show All" for AI Overviews being tested, this is not new - I have a screenshot of that here but this show all button does not always show up.

Here it is:

When you click on it, it expands and lets you click "Show less."

Not fading them out and adding buttons to expand these citation cards make the citations and links more visible.

Heads-up: Google has again made changes to how AI overview citations show in search results. This is the first time in a while that they have made an update that actually makes the citations more visible compared to the default display. Normally, the first citation would display as clear, then a fade would be applied to lower citations. And then, last month, Google removed the citations from desktop completely. It looks like Google has now reversed this change and is enforcing a default state of having three citations, with there being no fade at the bottom (making the third citation more visible). Google has gone back and forth with changes related to AI overview citations in recent months, and it looks like they are finally using a display that is actually beneficial to websites. — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) November 18, 2026

Forum discussion at X.