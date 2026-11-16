Google has released new filters and reporting features to the Search Analytics API including filter by branded queries, web multimodal and multi-country and multi-device filters. All these options have been in the Google Search Console web user interface for a while and are now supported in the API.

Google's Daniel Waisberg, Nati Yosephian, Karin Gadasi from the Search Console team wrote, "Today, we're bringing all three capabilities to the Search Analytics API, following ecosystem requests to make this data available for custom reporting and automated workflows."

They added three " new options to the Search Analytics API" including:

Branded queries: Group or filter your data by brandedClassification to compare branded and non-branded performance. As in Search Console, this data is only available for eligible properties. For other properties, the response won't include any rows.

Web multimodal: Set type to webMultimodal to get performance data from Google Lens, Circle to Search on Android, and image uploads in Google Search. This data will also be available in BigQuery for properties with an active bulk data export.

Multi-country and multi-device filters: Use the new filterLists field to filter by several countries or devices in a single request.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.