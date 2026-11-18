While Google is migrating travel campaigns to the Search campaigns for Travel now, Google will be migrating Hotel campaigns will or is migrating to new Search campaigns for Travel this quarter, Q4 2026.

Google posted a notice across dozens of Google Ads help documents that reads:

Important: Starting Q4 2026, Hotel campaigns will migrate to new Search campaigns for Travel. Following this migration, new Search campaigns for Travel mirroring the closest equivalent settings from your original Hotel campaigns. You can also manually transition your campaigns to Search campaigns for Travel before the migration. Check your account notifications and email for precise dates.

Here is a screenshot from one of the many docs:

This notice is saying:

Timeline: Migration begins in Q4 2026.

Core Change: Existing Hotel campaigns will transition to new Search campaigns for Travel.

Automatic Setup: New campaigns will be automatically created, mirroring your original campaign settings as closely as possible.

Manual Option: You can manually transition your campaigns before the automated migration begins.

Action Required: Keep an eye on your email and account notifications for exact dates.

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