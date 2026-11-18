Microsoft announced the "biggest upgrade to bidding models in a decade within Microsoft Advertising. Microsoft wrote, "we’re continuously listening to customer feedback to understand the ways we can make our bidding deliver better results for advertisers, and now we’re rolling out the biggest upgrade to bidding models in a decade."

Here is what Microsoft said is changing:

More consistent performance: Bids meet advertisers’ cost per acquisition (CPA) and return on ad spend (ROAS) targets more consistently - without giving up conversion volume or value.

Bids meet advertisers’ cost per acquisition (CPA) and return on ad spend (ROAS) targets more consistently - without giving up conversion volume or value. Faster optimization: Bids adjust nearly twice as quickly when advertisers update a CPA or ROAS target.

Bids adjust nearly twice as quickly when advertisers update a CPA or ROAS target. More predictable delivery: Budgets pace more evenly throughout the day and campaigns ramp to full budget faster.

The results of this update, Microsoft said:

Maximize Conversion Value / Target ROAS: 10% more conversion value per click at a similar ROAS.

10% more conversion value per click at a similar ROAS. Target CPA → Target ROAS: 8% greater conversion value on average while maintaining a similar ROAS.

8% greater conversion value on average while maintaining a similar ROAS. eCPC → Maximize Conversions (with CPA target): 18% more conversions at a similar cost per action (CPA).

Microsoft said the impact should be a nice uplift in some metrics like if you are using Maximize Conversion Value or Target ROAS, "these improvements delivered on average 10% more conversion value per click at a similar ROAS," Microsoft wrote. "Advertisers who switch their Search campaigns from Target CPA to Target ROAS see 8% greater conversion value on average, while maintaining a similar return on ad spend," Microsoft added. And, "And even if you continue to optimize for conversion volume, we've seen that advertisers that switch their bid strategy from eCPC to Maximize Conversions with a CPA target see on average 18% more conversions at a similar cost per action," they added.

Microsoft Advertising promised more of this into 2027, saying this is the "first stage of our updates, and we'll continue to roll out improvements automatically to more accounts over time."

Microsoft then listed the best practices in the blog post so check it out - it seems like a big update.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.