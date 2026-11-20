A new top-level domain (TLD) or generic domain extension for .seo may be coming soon. It was applied for by XYZ under ICANN's new gTLD round and then confirmed on the final list following String Confirmation Day in October 2026. It is not yet generally available for standard public registration.

This was reported by Domaintechnik.at who wrote, "The new extension is intended to be available worldwide, with a launch possible no earlier than late 2027 and open registration realistically in 2028."

This explains that .seo replaces the originally requested .logistics extension and has appeared on ICANN’s updated application list since November 17, 2026. It added that only one application for .seo has been submitted, so an auction between competing applicants will not be necessary. Individuals and businesses worldwide are expected to be able to register .seo domains on a first-come, first-served basis. The .seo extension was applied for by XYZ.COM LLC from the United States, the operator of .xyz.

There is some chatter about this on Reddit, one person said, "In ICANN's current new gTLD round, an application has been made for the .seo domain. It is meant to be open to everyone and the earliest launch is expected to be in late 2027. Would you register yourname.seo or agencyname.seo? Would you use it? Or would you just protect the name?"

Just a note, Google has been saying forever that it treats new TLDs the same as generic TLDs, in most cases and they don't get any special ranking benefits.

Forum discussion at Reddit.