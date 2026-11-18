Google has released several new Google Ads help documents on the topic of AI Max for Search for Travel campaigns. This comes as Google begins to migrate Travel campaigns to the new Search campaigns for Travel in Google Ads.

There is a new landing page for these documents, but here is each one:

As a reminder, Google wrote that starting in Q3 2026, Travel campaigns will be migrated to new Search campaigns for Travel. Following this migration, new Search campaigns for Travel will be automatically created while mirroring the closest equivalent settings from your original Travel campaigns. You can also choose to manually transition your campaigns to Search campaigns for Travel before the migration. Check your account notifications and email for precise dates.

So the documentation is here, they are probably worth reviewing if you manage travel ads on Google Ads.

Forum discussion at X.