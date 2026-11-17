The FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, has a newsletter named the FBI FLASH, and in the November 16th edition, it highlighted SEO poisoning through Gootloader malware. This resulted in "over 1000 infected WordPress sites and 216 domains controlled by the Gootloader administrator, which led to over $28 million in ransomware payments," the FBI said.

The FBI wrote (PDF):

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is releasing this FLASH to disseminate identified tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) related to Gootloader malware. Gootloader is an initial access framework that uses a JavaScript malware loader, compromised websites, and search engine optimization (SEO) techniques to infect organizations. Cyber actors used Gootloader as a ransomware precursor to attack victims across a wide variety of sectors. As of October 2026, the FBI identified over 1000 infected WordPress sites and 216 domains controlled by the Gootloader administrator, which led to over $28 million in ransomware payments. The FBI encourages organizations to contact the FBI if they have been compromised, and to implement the actions in the recommendations section to reduce the likelihood and impact of a compromise by Gootloader.

I spotted this via Bill Hartzer who wrote, "It is not often the FBI writes the letters SEO into a cyber alert."

The FBI reports that, as of October 2026:

More than 1,000 infected WordPress websites were identified.

216 domains were controlled by the Gootloader administrator.

More than $28 million in ransomware payments were associated with attacks involving Gootloader.

The malware is particularly concerning because attackers use legitimate-looking search results and business-related documents to trick employees into downloading and executing malicious JavaScript files.

This really isn't new, I am sure most of you have run across this before - but it is interesting to see the FBI talk about this.

Forum discussion at X.