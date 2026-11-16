As you know, OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Business Hub last week and with that was the ChatGPT Agent builder. I don't have access yet, but some are starting to see this feature roll out in the ChatGPT interface and the ChatGPT Business Hub.

When I try to access this feature, I get this notice: "Agent builder isn’t available yet: We’re gradually rolling out this feature to different types of businesses. It’ll be available for your business soon."

But Juozas Kaziukėnas, who is typically the first to spot these changes before wider rollout, shared the Chewy ChatGPT business agent in action. I tried it myself with the same exact query and I was not able to replicate this. Juozas Kaziukėnas wrote on X, "First look at the new ChatGPT business agents." He shared a video of it in action, here is a screenshot of the "Start chat" button he saw:

Here is the video of the whole process:

Juozas Kaziukėnas noted:

Chewy has a blue checkmark (almost identical design to X).

Hovering it says "OpenAl verified that this profile is managed by an owner or authorized representative."

New button "Start chat" if the business has created one.

Business chats will remain private. "Business can't see your chats or your personal info - just overall usage trends to help improve their AI agent."

I asked Chewy's agent for dog toys and it refused with "I don't have a live Chewy product catalog connected." Huh.

Now, Lily Ray shared a screenshot of the ChatGPT Agent builder on X and wrote, "First look at the ChatGPT agent builder: pretty cool - it pulls a lot of recommendations out of your website so it’s pretty low-effort to get it set up."

I assume this will roll out to more soon - again, ChatGPT said this rollout is first for US-based businesses.

Forum discussion at X.