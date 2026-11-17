Google's John Mueller posted two reasons why it would be bad to serve a 200 status code to Googlebot when your site or web pages are down. He said that if your site is down and the page says an error message, that message will be shown in the Google Search results and also, if the same text is on all your pages, Google can de-duplicate the pages and your pages can drop out of the index.

John Mueller posted this in a comment on LinkedIn. When he was asked by Ty Holland asked "Is a 200 with a "back soon" message likely to cause problems if it lasts a few hours, or is it only a risk for longer outages?"

John replied with two concerns; he said:

It can get indexed with whatever "try again later" text is visible (which will fix itself automatically once the content is back), and

It can get dup-eliminated with any of the other sites showing that same text (which can take quite some time to get "un-deduplicated" because duplicates tend not to get crawled as often)

Here is that post:

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.