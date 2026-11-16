Microsoft is testing a "Web Mode" tab in Bing Search to show only web pages in the search results. This seems to work like the Google Web filter that launched in May 2024 after the internet wanted out of the AI Overview results. Now, Bing is doing the same thing but instead of calling it just "Web," they call it "Web Mode."

This was spotted first by Khushal Bherwani on X and Venkat on SEW and I can replicate it in some browsers. Here is my screenshot showing the "Web Mode" tab filter in Bing Search:

When you select that, it essentially removes all the other features, including its AI Overviews Copilot answers and anything else, with the exception of the web page results.

I don't see this being fully live yet, whereas it is with Google Search since May 2024 - although I doubt many people see it or use it.

John spotted this a month ago in our comments area as "Web" not Web Mode:

Forum discussion at X.