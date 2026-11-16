Google no longer shows the Gemini model used in AI Mode in the AI Mode interface header. Plus, Google has rolled out Gemini 4 Carbon to Pro subscribers in AI Mode; it was previously only available to Ultra subscribers.

As a reminder, Google also rolled out Gemini 4 Hydrogen in AI Mode to all users.

Both of these changes were confirmed by Rajan Patel, Google's VP, Engineering for Search. Gagan Ghotra spotted both of these changes, and Rajan Patel replied, confirming both.

Now, the AI Mode bar only says AI Mode and does not say if you selected a specific Gemini model.

Here is what it looks like now:

Gagan posted a screenshot on X of what it looked like before:

Rajan Patel from Google confirmed this is not a bug and said on X, "Intended, but we're thinking through the right way to bring back an indicator for your selected model." So this might change back or look different in the near future.

In addition, while Gemini 4 Carbon first rolled out in AI Mode less than a week ago only to Google AI Ultra subscribers, it is now live for Google AI Pro subscribers.

Gagan spotted this as well and wrote on X, "Seems like Google now rolling out Gemini 4 Carbon in AI Mode for Pro subscribers too! " "It's showing up for me now," he added and then he shared this screenshot:

Rajan Patel also confirmed this is "Not a bug" on X:

@gaganghotra_ Not a bug. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) November 15, 2026

These AI features in Google Search are moving fast, super fast...

Forum discussion at X.