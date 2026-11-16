OpenAI is testing variations of web only search results in ChatGPT, plus a see more result button for the AI answer and other variations in its chat interface. I should note that I couldn't replicate any of these findings myself.

There are a bunch of different tests going on, here they are:

ChatGPT web only results was spotted by Joe Youngblood on X:

I got to say, I think I've seen this one before and I thought it was a bug and did not cover it. But with the other tests I've seen this week, I figured I'd cover them all.

ChatGPT first showing web results and then showing its normal fancier results by Juozas Kaziukėnas on X:

ChatGPT showing the AI answer at the top with the "See more" button, which is what Google does with AI Overviews, followed by web results by Fernando on X:

Always be testing...

Forum discussion at X.