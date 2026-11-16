Google Business Profiles added an option to add your Facebook Messenger account to your Google listing. Google recently sent out emails about this, where they added it automatically for you, but now it lets you manually add it when you edit your profile.

This was spotted by Syed Amir who posted on X and wrote, "After all those emails, I’m now finally seeing Facebook Messenger available as an option under the Chat feature in GBP."

I see it in my account, here is a screenshot:

Google Ads had this as an option for a while and now it is in Google Business Profiles.

Here is Syed's post:

After all those emails, I’m now finally seeing Facebook Messenger available as an option under the Chat feature in GBP. https://t.co/ISjjFcGZkR — Syed Amir (@SyedMAmirHassa1) November 16, 2026

Forum discussion at X.