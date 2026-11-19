Google is now officially rolling out what it calls the "collapsible sidebar" within Google Search. We spotted this a few weeks ago and we called it then the AI Mode sidebar in Google Search. Robby Stein from Google said "New on the Google desktop homepage globally: we’re rolling out a collapsible sidebar to easily find & jump back into your recent AI searches."

Robby Stein posted a video of this on X and wrote, "People are coming to Search with more questions that aren’t just one and done – and in testing, this sidebar made a big difference for making progress & continuing to explore the web."

Here is that video:

He added that this is "A much simpler way to pick up where you left off."

I personally don't like this user interface as much but I do think it might lead to more queries for Google Search and AI Mode.

I've been in this experience for 3 weeks now:

I am now seeing the Google AI Mode left sidebar when in the main Google Search results - it is not fully rolled out - my story from a couple of weeks ago is at https://t.co/ZQH9bBo2zv https://t.co/FZuyjsHLvU — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) October 30, 2026

Forum discussion at X.