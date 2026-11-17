Google has been testing numerous ways to block scrapers and third-party tools from crawling its search results page. The latest effort seems to require a user to sign in immediately after the first search. But Rajan Patel from Google said on X that he will look into this but "I don't believe it's meant to happen on the first page of results like this but we may be testing something here..."

This sign in feature is not new, we covered it last August. In short, when Google thinks you are a bot of sorts, it will ask the searcher (or the bot) to sign in to continue the search - it looks like this:

But this shouldn't happen immediately after the first query, it should take a few queries for this to trigger implied Rajan Patel from Google.

This was caught by Brodie Clark at SerpAlerts who posted this video on X:

Brodie wrote:

Whoa, I just tried to do a search on Google and was forced to sign in to be able to view search results. Google recently enforced a delay when trying to remove /goto links, this looks like another step in that direction. I've never had this happen to me before when using incognito. They will sometimes prompt you to log in on mobile, but you're normally given the option to continue your session as a logged-out user. This has happened in the past, but I've been regularly getting this login screen the past couple of days, which feels like Google again trying to clamp down on scraping behaviour. Let's see if this starts to have more of an impact on what already feels like the writing on the wall in terms of traditional rank tracking expectations.

As a reminder, Google has really stepped up its efforts with blocking third-party tools, bots, AI tools and scrapers from accessing its search results page. Here is some of our previous coverage from this year:

Here are these specific posts:

@SERPalerts Looking into this. I don't believe it's meant to happen on the first page of results like this but we may be testing something here... — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) November 17, 2026

Forum discussion at X.