The Google November 2026 Core Update started to roll out last Tuesday, November 10th, at around 1 pm ET, and honestly, the chatter around this update has been more muted than most. I suspect that has to do with the third-party Google tracking tools that are struggling to monitor the Google ranking changes.

As a reminder, Google said the November 2026 core update is "is a regular update designed to better surface relevant, satisfying content for searchers from all types of sites." We are expecting this update to finish in about a week from today, as Google said last Tuesday, "The rollout may take up to 2 weeks to complete."

But we are still seeing people complain about ranking changes and a drop in traffic, as well as changes to conversions. So people are noticing shifts on their site, but not as many as you'd see with a typical cover update. And the lift in chatter did seem to happen on Saturday, which means the core update may have kicked in 3-4 days after its announcement.

The tools, in aggregate, also seemed to show more volatility on Saturday, November 14th, than other days. But generally, with a core update, the volatility would be more heated - again, I blame the tracking tools somewhat being blocked. Also, Google Search Console's performance reporting has been a bit laggy.

So what are people saying?

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the SEO chatter from WebmasterWorld, Black Hat World, X, LinkedIn and the comments section here. I should note, that when I asked folks about this on X, the comments were all over the place and the responses included charts and data from well before the core update started.

Most of the chatter did seem to pick up on Saturday and over the weekend.

I'm seeing wild click data and impressions in GSC over the last 48-72 hrs. on pages that ordinarily would get no traffic. Like CTR has jumped to 5x on volumes of 5x of normal. Anyone experiencing the same and if so, do you have any conclusions?

G traffic is increasing in the last couple of days. Rankings are good, but no conversions again..... sigh. I think this will not last and will be go downhill again and go even lower than before when the update is done.

I'm seeing the same thing: traffic is slowly picking up and rankings are improving. Discover also kicked in again on Saturday; still pretty flat overall, but it's something. Today is also looking better than last week. As for my e-commerce site, I can't complain. Saturday was practically zero in terms of Google traffic, but overall, it's doing surprisingly well at the moment.

3 weeks ago, I reported I had a 5% drop in traffic 3 weeks ago. It recovered last Thursday. And now, 10% increase in traffic over the weekends.

All conversions are gone today. Since September, it has been a disaster.

What I am noticing in the YMYL categories where my sites have dropped. the top 20 is pure info content. No commercial, That means even if the commercial page is superior in quality, UX, Info and helpfulness a 2022 blog page with mass ai slop text is outranking it. I guess because of the monetisation? it showing lots of really outdated content in the results. very bad content but all the good pages "that may have had a buy now or some kind of link" are pushed off. anybody else see this? So I guess this really is like the 2023 HCU finishing off the rest lol.

Im also see this inform traffic. And one interesting thing, that in serp my categories pages sometimes dropped and exchanged by articles, filters and products from my site, but at 2-4 lower positions.

Now it's kicked in this morning, and a very good site is being smashed. now when i see whats in it's place its been filled with AI slop and indian hacked sites. Usually I would think it would sort itself out but over the last couple of years I noticed that google results never get better they just get worse.

I am afraid I am seeing more than 20% down from last week due to this update.

Volatility seems to have kicked in a couple of hours ago on my end. The results on the serp are changing at every refresh. I see reddit surfacing at the top spot then disappearing.

The November core update is a bit clearer this morning after the weekend, which makes sense based on how the visibility tools are filtering and checking the data. Here are two domains Malte picked that up that are dropping pretty heavily so far and were scaling heavily via AI-generated content... That's the topic of my SMX presentation btw, which I record today. I'll share more about the core update soon. — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 16, 2026

Again, most of the chatter started around Saturday on this update - from what I can tell.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing:

Wincher:

SEMRush:

CognitiveSEO:

Wireboard - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

SERPrecon:

Serpstat:

Zutrix Tension:

DataForSEO SERP Volatility:

AccuRanker Grump:

AWR:

Mangools SERPWatcher:

Mozcast:

Sistrix:

Algoroo:

SimilarWeb:

SE Rankings:

I will probably add more details to this post over the next day or so, so check back for updates. And of course, let us know what you are seeing in the comments.

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld, Black Hat World, X, and LinkedIn.