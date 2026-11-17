John Mueller from Google said that simply moving a site to a new domain does not improve a site's overall quality. He wrote this on Bluesky, "A site move doesn't improve the site's overall quality."

I mean, this is pretty obvious, but sometimes I like to cover the obvious.

The issue was with a site that moved its domain name 10 months ago and the site is still not being indexed properly. John replied to that saying:

I suspect this is less an issue of the site move, and more a matter of Google's quality systems being unconvinced. A site move doesn't improve the site's overall quality. I'd take a step back and consider the overall value that you want to add to the web with your site.

This seems super similar to a Reddit thread we covered a month ago about a site move going on for four months and having issues. John's response is similar, that it may not be a technical issue but rather it may be a site quality issue.

Here is the new post:

It is interesting that John replied to at least two of these "issues" over the past month.

Forum discussion at Bluesky.