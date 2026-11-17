This past August, Google announced the unification of Google tag and Google Tag Manager. Well, today Google posted a Google Tag Manager release not about the unification. It is titled Google tag and Google Tag Manager unification and dated on November 17, 2026.

Google said it is "bringing all the capabilities of Google Tag Manager to the Google tag." Each Google tag becomes a Tag Manager container. "Websites that only use Google tag will have the ability to use Tag Manager’s interface-driven tagging features, debugging, and version control," Google added.

The in-page behavior of the Google tags won't change with this update. Advertisers who use Google tag gain the option to use Google Tag Manager features. "Each Google destination will have its own tag, preserving your existing setup and triggers for automation events," Google explained.

Google also posted:

With this change, all new deployment snippets will be the same. Additionally, they won’t have the gtag config command. It’s recommended that you configure initialization behavior using the standard Google Tag Manager initialization triggers. The Initialization trigger can also configure the tag to wait for the config command if you want to preserve legacy setup. Google Tag Manager permission settings will now apply across the board, meaning access to data in Tag Assistant will be managed through the container permissions you use in Google Tag Manager today. If you have an unsupported installation, you'll receive the upgrade in January 2027, and are advised to adjust your setup before then.

So this is now rolling out, I assume.

Forum discussion at X.