This week, I covered that Google’s June 2026 spam update completed last Friday afternoon. Fraudulent DMCA takedown requests are breaking Google Search and no one seems to be doing anything. Google AI Mode improved links for recipes again. Google also started putting top stories carousels in AI Overviews. Google AI Overviews can show markdown files in snippets, but it doesn’t mean anything. Google is now sending searchers to publisher hosted AMP pages versus Google hosted cached pages. Google Search Console had its first data logging issue for the AI performance report, specifically with Discover. Google’s Liz Reid was interviewed and she wants your great content to shine in Google. Bing Webmaster Tools backfills data continuously, which is interesting. I posted the monthly Google Webmaster report. Google reviews are disappearing from Google Business Profiles. Google Trends added trending data with previous period comparison. Google Ads is making changes to bidding for campaigns limited by budget and it will cost you big time. Google Ads is testing AI generated summaries under descriptions. Google AdSense ad intents is adding AI generated content with Gemini. Google Ads added channel diagnostics for Performance Max campaigns. Google Ads is testing open in a new window icons. Google now lets you unsubscribe from those pesky and annoying Google Ad Expert consult booking emails. Microsoft Advertising has new beta experiment types for PMax. Fabrice Canel has announced he retired from Microsoft after almost 30 years. And the industry deeply mourns the passing of Bruce Clay, the Father of SEO. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Sponsor: BruceClay 𓍲 one of the founding fathers of the SEO space, doing search marketing optimization since 1996. Bruce Clay is big into SEO training, check out seotraining.com to learn more and check them out at bruceclay.com. Also, check out their new product, Prewriter.ai - this tool empowers writers to write better and more efficiently, so check it out.

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