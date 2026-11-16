Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We posted what we're seeing with the Google November 2026 core update. Google is testing dropping AI Mode from the search bar tabs and removing the Ask Anything box from AI Overviews. Google Search Analytics API added three new features. Microsoft 365 outage yesterday did not have a direct impact on Microsoft Advertising. Google no longer shows the Gemini model used in AI Mode in the AI Mode interface header and Gemini 4 Carbon is now out from Pro subscribers. OpenAI is testing variations of web only search results in ChatGPT, plus a see more result button for the AI answer and other variations in its chat interface. Some are seeing the new ChatGPT Agent builder, it is neat. Bing is testing a new button for Web Mode Tab.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google November 2026 Core Update Ranking Flux - What We're Seeing
The Google November 2026 Core Update started to roll out last Tuesday, November 10th, at around 1 pm ET, and honestly, the chatter around this update has been more muted than most. I suspect that has to do with the third-party Google tracking tools that are struggling to monitor the Google ranking changes. We are seeing movember start around this Saturday, November 14th.
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Google Search Analytics API Adds Branded Queries, Multimodal & Country/Devices Filters
Google has released new filters and reporting features to the Search Analytics API including filter by branded queries, web multimodal and multi-country and multi-device filters. All these options have been in the Google Search Console web user interface for a while and are now supported in the API.
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Google Tests Dropping AI Mode From Search Bar & Ask Anything
Google is testing removing AI Mode from the search tab bar within Google Search and also removing the Ask anything follow-up box within the AI Overviews in Google Search. This follows our reports of Google removing the AI Mode buttons from the Google homepage.
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Microsoft 365 Outage Impact On Microsoft Advertising
As you know, Microsoft had a major Microsoft 365 outage yesterday and into today, affecting many businesses and users. But it didn't seem to directly affect Microsoft Advertising or ads in Bing Search.
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Google AI Mode Drops Gemini Label & Rolls Out Gemini 4 Carbon To Pro Subs
Google no longer shows the Gemini model used in AI Mode in the AI Mode interface header. Plus, Google has rolled out Gemini 4 Carbon to Pro subscribers in AI Mode; it was previously only available to Ultra subscribers. These were confirmed by Rajan Patel of Google after being spotted by Gagan Ghotra.
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ChatGPT Tests Web Results, See More & Other Search Results Formats
OpenAI is testing variations of web only search results in ChatGPT, plus a see more result button for the AI answer and other variations in its chat interface.
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OpenAI ChatGPT Business Agent - First Look
As you know, OpenAI launched the ChatGPT Business Hub last week and with that was the ChatGPT Agent builder. I don't have access yet, but some are starting to see this feature roll out in the ChatGPT interface and the ChatGPT Business Hub.
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Google AI Mode Start Temporary Thread
Google is testing the option to start a temporary thread within AI Mode. This has been a feature in the Gemini interface for over a year now, but it might now be coming to Google AI Mode.
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Bing Tests Web Mode Tab To Show Only Web Page Results
Microsoft is testing a "Web Mode" tab in Bing Search to show only web pages in the search results. This seems to work like the Google Web filter that launched in May 2024 after the internet wanted out of the AI Overview results. Now, Bing is doing the same thing but instead of calling it just "Web," they call it "Web Mode."
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Google Moose Signage
Here is photo from the Google office in Kitchener, the Canada office. It shows a Google logo with a moose built into the logo for signage.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Now live: Connect AI Mode to more of your favorite apps like @adobe @calm @peloton! Whether you want to design your holiday party invites, get into a peaceful state of mind, or plan your next workout, you can get more done, right in Search. Stay tuned for more to come!, Robby Stein on X
- Google Discover is asking me to select multiple languages to display in my feed. A question appeared in my French feed asking, "In which languages do you prefer to see articles?" It offered English, Spanish, French, etc., via buttons. As a reminder, this is related to the, Damien Andell on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Microsoft Advertising warns Outlook outage may have affected advertiser spend
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- 6 ways to stay on budget with Google Ads Smart Bidding
- SEO best practice, passing fad, or timeless tactic? How to tell the difference
- Your SEO share of voice doesn’t tell you if AI recommends your brand
- Why AI search is bringing SEO and brand marketing together
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Gemini finance insights with Google Wallet integration, Google Blog
- OpenAI's ChatGPT Wallet allows 'dots' AI agents to make purchases, CNBC
- The avalanche that hit math is coming for AI development, Dwarkesh Patel
- Introducing ChatGPT Wallet, OpenAI
- What teenagers really think about online safety and AI, Google Blog
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Anthropic's Dario Amodei Says Computing Power Is Key Challenge Ahead of IPO, Bloomberg
- Elon Musk’s AI Group Guts Grok Video Generation Team, The Information
- Anthropic’s IPO Makes Dario Amodei the New Face of the AI Boom, Bloomberg
- Trump Administration to Name Nvidia Among AI ‘National Champions’, Wall Street Journal
- Baidu Posts Sixth Straight Sales Drop After AI Drag Persists, Bloomberg
Local & Maps
- Android Auto 18.2 update rolling out, teases light mode, 9To5Google
- Avoid Toll Roads Using Google Maps, CarPro
- Top Takeaways from the New Google Business Profile Playbooks, Whitespark
- The Hidden Features Every Apple Maps User Should Know About, Engadget
Other Search
- I got a tarot reading from Google’s smart glasses at Gentle Monster’s wonderfully weird pop-up — and have a whole new perspective on planning my wedding, Tom's Guide
- Lightweight Apple Glasses rumored for WWDC 2027 reveal, Apple Insider
- Apple Siri AI App Integrations Power Smart Glasses, iPhone Duo 2 Face ID Plan, Bloomberg
PPC
- BFCM Horror Stories: 5 PPC Experts on What Broke and Why, Optmyzr
- Microsoft Advertising Adds Breadcrumbs and Navigation Search, PPC News Feed
- Carrier Shipping Attribute Limit per Product Increased, PPC News Feed
- Microsoft Upgrades Search Term Reporting and Adds AI Max Landing Page Report, PPC News Feed
- Microsoft Advertising Fixes Sign-In and User Access Pain Points, PPC News Feed
- Google Documents How URL Exclusions Work in AI Max, PPC News Feed
- Big Brands Have Forgotten How To Advertise; How Many Ads Can A Chatbot Chuck?, AdExchanger
- Vehicle Feed Finance Offers Fall Under Restricted Credit Targeting, PPC News Feed
- Asset Studio Ads Lab: Turn brand photos into high-ROI creatives, Google
Search Features
- Chrome’s upcoming Search Journeys feature could bring Google AI Overviews back to your side panel, Piunikaweb
- Google adds new feedback options to AI Mode, Search Engine Watch
- Bing adds more product insights to shopping detail overlay, Search Engine Watch
- Bing AI Overview displays additional source links, Search Engine Watch
SEO
- How to do an SEO competitor analysis with the Semrush MCP, Semrush
- OpenAI Borrows Google’s Playbook and Crashes the GEO Party, AdWeek
- What We’re Seeing in Google’s “Poisoned” Search Results, SerpApi
- How I Built a Custom SEO Dashboard for My Clients with Claude and MCP, Morningscore
- Google’s Next Update Won’t Touch the Index, and Nobody Will Announce It, Duane Forrester Decodes
- SEO and GEO Website Build Standard 2027, Marketing Signals
- SERP Analysis, Human Behavior, and the Evolution of Rank Tracking, Liz Bowers
Feedback:
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