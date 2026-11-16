Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We posted what we're seeing with the Google November 2026 core update. Google is testing dropping AI Mode from the search bar tabs and removing the Ask Anything box from AI Overviews. Google Search Analytics API added three new features. Microsoft 365 outage yesterday did not have a direct impact on Microsoft Advertising. Google no longer shows the Gemini model used in AI Mode in the AI Mode interface header and Gemini 4 Carbon is now out from Pro subscribers. OpenAI is testing variations of web only search results in ChatGPT, plus a see more result button for the AI answer and other variations in its chat interface. Some are seeing the new ChatGPT Agent builder, it is neat. Bing is testing a new button for Web Mode Tab.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

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