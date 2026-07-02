Google Ads Performance Max Channel Diagnostics

Jul 2, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Diagnosis Tools

Google Ads is testing a new Channel Diagnostics feature for Performance Max campaigns within "Channel Performance" under the "Insights & Reports" section. This shows you the diagnostic data of all the channels together and of a specific channel in particular, all in one place.

This was spotted by Aleksejus Podpruginas who wrote on LinkedIn, "You would be able to learn what assets you are missing, or what assets were not accepted and to improve the campaign straight from there."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ads Channel Diagnostics

This does not seem to be fully live, as not everyone is seeing this feature in their Google Ads accounts.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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