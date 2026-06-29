ChatGPT Ads Drops Sponsored Label For Ad Label

Jun 29, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under ChatGPT Ads

Chatgpt Boxes

OpenAI has dropped the "Sponsored" label on its ChatGPT Ads for an "Ad" label. The position of the label also moved from the top left of the ad box to the right side of the individual ad unit.

Google has often tested and changed its ad labels, positions, colors, wording, and so forth over the years. It makes sense that OpenAI is testing the ChatGPT labels and positions as well.

This change was first spotted by Brodie Clark at SERP Alerts on X and I can replicate it.

Here is the new "Ad" label wording and layout:

Chatgpt Ad Label Ad

Here is what it looked like when it first launched:

Chatgpt Ad Label Sponsored Old

Ad labels and positioning of ad labels can have a big impact on the click-through rates of search ads.

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