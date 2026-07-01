Google Trends now lets you plot the change of interest in keyword phrases over time and then compare those over the previous time. There is a new compare to previous time period button you can click on Google Trends to get the good looking chart to be drawn.

Google announced on LinkedIn, "You can now quickly compare a trend's change against preceding periods directly within Google Trends."

Here is what it looks like:

Here is a GIF of it in action:

How does it work? Google wrote:

Simply add a search term or topic to see new chips above your timeline. These chips show percentage changes for various periods—whether you're looking at Month-over-Month, Week-over-Week, or even specific Year-over-Year benchmarks. A single click overlays the historical comparison line onto your graph for instant visual context.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.