Google has now added an unsubscribe option to those book a call with your Google Ads expert emails that you find in your inbox just way too often. This has been a complaint for a while, like since 2005 and we covered it many times, but in 2022, Google said it will do something about it. Well, in 2026, we now have an unsubscribe link.

Emmanuel Flossie posted on LinkedIn that he noticed that those unsolicited emails now have an unsubscribe button. He added that this only seems to unsubscribe you from those third-party Google Ads expert emails, but still, this is an improvement.

Here is a stiched together screenshot from his YouTube video on this topic:

Emmanuel wrote, "It seems the unsubscribe is not on all emails. The ones I have seen it on are all the XWF (Google 3rd party) emails, but not the Google's own Reps."

The next one I get, I'll make sure to click that unsubscribe link and then see if it really works.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.