Google reviews are disappearing from Google Business Profile local listings. In the past few days or so there has been an influx of complaints in the Google Business Profile forums. This seems like a bug, as Amy Toman received word from Google that the company is "aware of the missing reviews issue and working to resolve it."

Some businesses have lost thousands of reviews from their Google listings. Some have lost a few, but it is all dependent on how many reviews the business listing had in the first place. Many are saying their listings were spammed or pounded with fake reviews and then shortly later, all of the reviews disappeared and no new reviews are being added.

One business owner wrote, "We had approximately 4,651 legitimate customer reviews collected naturally over many years from real customers. Suddenly, within about 24 hours, our public review count dropped to only 63 reviews."

If you scan through the Google Business Profile Forums, you will see tons of complaints. Here are some of the complaints, but trust me, there are many more:

Amy Toman posted on LinkedIn:

There is a new issue I'm seeing on Google listings, where after reporting fake or spam reviews, listings are receiving a review block and all reviews are being hidden. And in at least one case, their rating is reduced to 0. Google has been alerted and they now say they're aware of the missing review issue and are working to resolve it. If you or a client are in this situation, you can post on the forum if you'd like, but know that Google is aware and working on it. No timeline for resolution stated yet.

A Google spokesperson told the Search Engine Roundtable:

When our systems detect suspicious reviews, we take a range of actions including removing reviews and temporarily pausing reviews on the profile to prevent further abuse. We are investigating the issue and will restore any reviews that were incorrectly removed.

Forum discussion on LinkedIn.

Update: via Amy Toman, " Google says this issue has been resolved and all missing reviews should now be visible."