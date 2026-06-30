Google Ads Tests Open In New Window Icon

Jun 30, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Window

Google is testing adding an open in new window icon on sponsored results within the Google Search results. This icon appears at the end of the URL in the Google search ads.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots on X:

Google Ads Open New Window Icon

Google Ads Open New Window Icon2

Later Khushal spotted it as well:

We saw Bing test this in 2018, so I guess now it is Google's turn.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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