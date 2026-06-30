Google is testing adding an open in new window icon on sponsored results within the Google Search results. This icon appears at the end of the URL in the Google search ads.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots on X:

Later Khushal spotted it as well:

🆕 Google with arrow icon at sponsored result url. When click on it it's opens in new window



Here is snap of test and without test window for same reult pic.twitter.com/8cAqE4Fo9Q — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) June 30, 2026

We saw Bing test this in 2018, so I guess now it is Google's turn.

Forum discussion at X.