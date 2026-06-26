Bruce Clay, known as the Father of SEO, passed away in late May. Bruce Clay started his company before there was even an SEO industry and is known for helping it become a true professional industry. I never met an individual who has contributed more to the industry than Bruce, both in terms of his time, resources, and money.

Bruce Clay, Inc., his company, posted the news on LinkedIn and shared this message:

It was with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Bruce Clay. His contributions to the SEO industry spanned over 3 decades where he helped bring countless insights and resources to thousands across the world. We all mourn this tremendous loss both professionally and personally.

The company posted this tribute video of Bruce, which you all should watch:

In the three decades he served as CEO of Bruce Clay Inc., Bruce wrote 3 books, built tools, spoke at conferences, hosted training events, and helped the company expand internationally. The are hundreds of employees across the world that have contributed to SEO because of his founding principles, and thousands of students who have benefited from his expertise.

The Bruce Clay team told me they are absolutely heartbroken, but they "find strength in the vibrant community and lasting values that Bruce built." "Our teams in the U.S. and around the world remain dedicated to carrying forward the mission Bruce loved so dearly," they added.

Bruce Clay also has supported this site with his sponsorship of my videos for the past several years.

Bruce will be so deeply missed but we know you will be looking down on the industry you helped create!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Here are some public (I won't include private) posts about the passing of Bruce, the industry legend:

Hard to believe Bruce is gone. I’ll still be expecting to see him turn up at some event, always with a smile on his face. He loved the SEO space, which he was part of from the beginning. He loved helping others learn. He’ll be missed. https://t.co/ba6xZVl5ud — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) June 26, 2026

Oh wow. Huge loss for the community - Bruce was a pioneer in the space and always willing to help others. He was always kind when I met up with him at conferences. A life well lived but man, this hits hard. Rest in peace, @bruceclay https://t.co/5l5iiVw2OJ — Melissa Mackey (@Mel66) June 26, 2026

Sad news indeed. Bruce was a pillar, the kind of guy you always want to approve of your work. I was reflecting earlier this week just how much Bruce's influence is all through our sales process and client strategy. "Do no harm" applies to SEO work as well!



He will be greatly… https://t.co/Up1cW7aLAI — Ryan Freeman 🇨🇦⚾ (@RKF) June 26, 2026

Deeply sorry to hear this. A true giant in our field.



He will be greatly missed.



My sincerest sumpathies to the Bruce Clay team and his family. https://t.co/NHfXfiN1b9 — Casey Markee (@MediaWyse) June 26, 2026

RIP Bruce Clay https://t.co/hl3FzznE8R — Pedro Dias (@pedrodias) June 26, 2026

RIP Bruce Clay 🙏 https://t.co/Ymgc8OTOSE — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) June 26, 2026

That’s very sad to hear. Condolences to Bruce’s family. RIP — Nick Wilsdon (@nickwilsdon) June 26, 2026

RIP Bruce, the father of SEO!



What a legend. 😩🙏🏽❤️ https://t.co/A9ahB9XHvd — Lily Ray 😏 (@lilyraynyc) June 26, 2026

Just hearing the news about Bruce Clay. Truly a pioneer in the industry. Never hesitated to pick up the bar tab even when we'd spend the whole evening making fun of him (all in good nature)



RIP Bruce. — Ryan Jones (@RyanJones) June 26, 2026

I hired Bruce to push 250 engineers through his SEO training at multiple offices, from engineering to content. He knew his stuff. Eventually I could time the jokes. RIP Bruce https://t.co/lTiwo00aZx — Dennis Goedegebuure (@TheNextCorner) June 26, 2026

A legend... RIP Bruce Clay 🙏 https://t.co/ugiUpwGR1N — Metehan Yesilyurt (@metehan777) June 26, 2026

Damn.



RIP to the Father of SEO - Bruce Clay. https://t.co/CiXQAiP5y2 — Mic King (@VeryWellVersed) June 26, 2026

there aren't many voices in SEO that i truly trust, but Bruce Clay was one of them. https://t.co/tLiJXLhTiy — Kate Neuens (@kateneuens) June 26, 2026

So sorry to hear the news...those who know, know Bruce was a legend in the community. https://t.co/79H7IE35Rn — Brendan O'Connell (@BrendanOConnel) June 26, 2026

Saddened to learn of Bruce's passing. I met Bruce early in my career, and he was always kind, welcoming, and a familiar face at industry conferences. Our industry lost a true pioneer. Thank you for everything you gave to digital marketing. https://t.co/hRfJMLUtNP — Akvile DeFazio (@AkvileDeFazio) June 26, 2026

Rest in peace, Bruce Clay, early pioneer and visionary in the Search Engine Optimization field who went on to build a successful consulting practice and countless volumes of SEO learning materials for the industry. My sincere condolences to all who knew and loved him. https://t.co/vknkpngzr6 — Larry Kim (@larrykim) June 26, 2026

"Bruce is credited with being the first person to use the term “search engine optimization.” Danny Sullivan himself confirmed that. Think about that for a moment. The very phrase that defines what thousands of professionals do every day — Bruce Clay coined it." RIP https://t.co/sBymN55x5G — Shaun Anderson (@Hobo_Web) June 26, 2026

Bruce Clay is dead at 78.



I wrote that headline because that's the way we used to write headlines for dead people. It's how you win the traffic for it. It's a tribute to the mentor I'll miss.



Also, who can fix this? He deserves a Wiki page! pic.twitter.com/GUa8AVJbjC — Brent D. Payne (@BrentDPayne) June 26, 2026

I'm so sorry to hear this. Bruce coined the term "Search Engine Optimization", even before Google was a thing. He will be missed. https://t.co/SqDa5DnvhS — Jon Livingston (@jonlivingston) June 26, 2026

I’m very sorry to hear about the passing of Bruce - A pioneer of the industry, father of SEO. I had the opportunity to meet and talk through a few conferences over the years: always friendly and helpful… and very active. RIP, thanks for all what you did for the community, Bruce… https://t.co/Bxwfod71e2 — Aleyda Solis 🕊️ (@aleyda) June 26, 2026

Bruce Clay was larger than life. He impacted every SEO in the room.



Entrepreneurship is his eulogy - Bruce saw what was ahead and created tools, something more than a lifestyle business, that enabled others to practice the craft while he created standards from gibberish. RIP https://t.co/ircvtvuRS9 — Dalka (checkmark) (@dalka) June 27, 2026

So sad to hear this... I'll miss him. The first time we met was sitting on the bus from our hotel to the Gooogleplex, at SES in 2007. Running into him years later at SMX in Seattle, he remember my name and our conversation, which spoke volumes to me. So bummed. RIP Bruce. — Scott Hendison (@shendison) June 27, 2026

Reading Bruce Clay's work on content silos inspired my own work. Watching his talks and reading his essays helped me understand SEO early on in my career. I'm sad that I never got the chance to see him speak in person. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/HDu6WdYqBC — Cord Blomquist 🌲 (@cordblomquist) June 27, 2026

I always remember him telling me every conference he attends feels like a reunion of old friends. He was such a nice man, and very kind with his time to give back to the industry. Very sad news. — Kevin Gibbons (@kevgibbo) June 27, 2026

Really sad to hear the news about Bruce. I didn't know him well, but did meet him several times at conferences. Watch the tribute video his agency put together. Some great clips there.



Like, "We get to solve puzzles for a living. This is the ultimate career." I couldn't agree… https://t.co/TfUTYTNiy5 — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) June 27, 2026

Rip to Bruce Clay, the man that walked so we can all Fly in the SEO industry.



Rest on the Father Of SEO 🎩 https://t.co/BeOA3q3Fiv — SEOSAGE 💹 (@seosagez) June 27, 2026

I spoke to Bruce for Pioneers a few years ago about how he helped to found the industry. My favourite story was about five of the founding SEOs sitting around a table and a meteor strikehttps://t.co/a7RyjNOYqK — Shelley Walsh (@theshelleywalsh) June 29, 2026

Bruce pretty much invented the term SEO, and I learned a ton from him on content, silos and structuring when I first started.



RIP ❤️ https://t.co/H6R8OKimZg — Charles Floate 📈 (@Charles_SEO) June 27, 2026

My first SEO job was at his agency and he came in and taught us the fundamentals. Then at the end of the week we all went bowling. He was a hell of a bowler and beat everyone in the agency that night. RIP. — Sagashi (@sagashiio) June 26, 2026