The Industry Mourns The Loss Of Bruce Clay: The Father Of SEO

Jun 26, 2026 - 2:28 pm 1 by
Filed Under Search News

Bruce Clay

Bruce Clay, known as the Father of SEO, passed away in late May. Bruce Clay started his company before there was even an SEO industry and is known for helping it become a true professional industry. I never met an individual who has contributed more to the industry than Bruce, both in terms of his time, resources, and money.

Bruce Clay, Inc., his company, posted the news on LinkedIn and shared this message:

It was with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our founder and CEO, Bruce Clay.

His contributions to the SEO industry spanned over 3 decades where he helped bring countless insights and resources to thousands across the world.

We all mourn this tremendous loss both professionally and personally.

The company posted this tribute video of Bruce, which you all should watch:

In the three decades he served as CEO of Bruce Clay Inc., Bruce wrote 3 books, built tools, spoke at conferences, hosted training events, and helped the company expand internationally. The are hundreds of employees across the world that have contributed to SEO because of his founding principles, and thousands of students who have benefited from his expertise.

The Bruce Clay team told me they are absolutely heartbroken, but they "find strength in the vibrant community and lasting values that Bruce built." "Our teams in the U.S. and around the world remain dedicated to carrying forward the mission Bruce loved so dearly," they added.

Bruce Clay also has supported this site with his sponsorship of my videos for the past several years.

Bruce will be so deeply missed but we know you will be looking down on the industry you helped create!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Here are some public (I won't include private) posts about the passing of Bruce, the industry legend:

 

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