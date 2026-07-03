Microsoft Advertising has opened up a new betas for Performance Max experiments. There are now Max upgrade or uplift experiments available in Microsoft Advertising.

Navah Hopkins, the Microsoft Ads Liaison, posted on LinkedIn saying, "Microsoft Advertising opened up the beta for PMax experiments around upgrading to PMax as well as PMax uplift."

She added that these experiments allow you to explore two key questions on PMax impact:

(1) Compare performance of a new PMax campaign, either compared to another campaign or when run alongside other campaigns, asking “Is Performance Max performing better than what we’re running today?”

(2) Measure incrementality by comparing treatment (exposed) vs control (suppressed) users for 6+ week period for your eligible campaigns, asking “what happens if we don’t run these ads? Is this incremental, would these conversions have happened anyway?”

Here are screenshots:

If you would like to participate in the open beta, you can request access through the Microsoft Advertising chat representatives.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.