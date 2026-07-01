Google is adding AI-generated content, generated by Gemini, to Google AdSense ad intents formatted ads. That means when a user interacts with the AdSense ad unit, a link, anchor or chip, it opens a dialog that shows the user ads and Gemini-generated content related to the ad intent clicked.

Google announced, "when a user interacts with an ad intent on your page, the dialog contains content generated by Gemini in addition to display ads."

Google added that "based on our tests, showing Gemini-generated content in the dialog improves the user experience and can help increase your earnings."

You can use the preview to try out different ad settings and view Gemini-generated content (if available) before your Auto ads go live.

Bruno Ramos Lara posted what he thinks are screenshot examples of this in action:

⚠️ NOVEDAD EN ADSENSE

Gemini se integra con el formato de intenciones de anuncio para generar contenido al vuelo en el mismo modal, intercalando información con anuncios de display...



Por lo que he visto, genera minipost de unas 500 palabras relacionadas con el contenido que… pic.twitter.com/6hBLGsmYM3 — Bruno Ramos Lara (@brunoramoslara) June 30, 2026

Google added, "You don't need to take any action. Gemini-generated content is now automatically shown in your ad intents."

There are more details about this over here and I don't see a way to opt out of Gemini-generated content.

Forum discussion at X.