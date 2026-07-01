Google AdSense Ad Intents To Add AI-Gemini-Generated Content

Jul 1, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Adsense Insight

Google is adding AI-generated content, generated by Gemini, to Google AdSense ad intents formatted ads. That means when a user interacts with the AdSense ad unit, a link, anchor or chip, it opens a dialog that shows the user ads and Gemini-generated content related to the ad intent clicked.

Google announced, "when a user interacts with an ad intent on your page, the dialog contains content generated by Gemini in addition to display ads."

Google added that "based on our tests, showing Gemini-generated content in the dialog improves the user experience and can help increase your earnings."

You can use the preview to try out different ad settings and view Gemini-generated content (if available) before your Auto ads go live.

Bruno Ramos Lara posted what he thinks are screenshot examples of this in action:

Google added, "You don't need to take any action. Gemini-generated content is now automatically shown in your ad intents."

There are more details about this over here and I don't see a way to opt out of Gemini-generated content.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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