Google Ads Tests AI Generated Summaries Under Descriptions

Jul 1, 2026 - 7:31 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Mess

Google is testing the placement of AI-generated summaries in Google Ads sponsored results, right below the description. Google did add the disclaimer to the ad, "Google Al responses are generated independently and can make mistakes, so double-check responses."

This was spotted by Darcy Burk who is not a fan of this, and posted the following screenshot on X:

Google Ad Ai Generated Summary2

Google has tested AI-summaries on search snippets for the organic/free listings. So I guess now Google is doing this on ads?

I did try to get a response from the Google Ads Liaison on this but I did not hear back by the time this story was published.

Here are more screenshots:

At first, I thought this might be an unlabeled third-party content extension for ads but I doubt it.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: A Google spokesperson told us, "This is a small experiment to see if adding AI-generated context to Search ads helps people make more informed decisions."

 

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