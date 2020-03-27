Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Algorithm Update, COVID-19 Search Changes & Google SEO Topics

This week we had another possible but still unconfirmed Google search ranking update. Google said they do not penalize for weird brand or site names. Google said it is a myth that it prioritizes AMP pages in search. Google is sending out Search Console notices about event markup issues. Google now has a changelog for its search developer documentation. Bing added a microsite to promote its URL and content submission API. SEOs are claiming declines in organic traffic due to the coronavirus. Google shared a document on how to pause your online business. Google Ads provided advice on how to manage your campaign during this crisis. Bing now supports SpecialAnnouncements schema. Google My Business added a temporarily closed button, shared issues about its slow down, gave tips to healthcare facilities, added delivery and takeout options for restaurants, suspended local reviews and Q&A all during this COVID-19 outbreak. Google said it does not make sites with manual actions wait longer to be reprocessed. Google said there is no need to disavow every link. Google said there is no such thing as two waves of crawling or indexing. Google is testing a colorful more button in search. Google is testing the magnifying glass for searches related to. Google Ads report editor now supports up to 100 accounts. I released two vlogs this week, one with Max Prin and the other with Hamlet Batisa. Everyone feel well, be safe and stay home (if possible). Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

