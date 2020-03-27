Google Ads Report Editor Now Supports Up To 200 Accounts

Google announced the Google Ads Report Editor can manage up to 200 accounts. That means if you manage a ton of accounts, you can see all of them, well, up to 200, in a single report. This expands on the cross account functionality of the Report Editor in Google Ads.

Google wrote "To help you save time and make better decisions, you can now report across 200 accounts directly from your browser. This makes it easy for you to analyze your data across accounts in real-time and identify cross-account patterns without leaving Google Ads."

Forum discussion at Twitter.