Google Does Not Penalize For Weird Brand Or Product Names

Mar 24, 2020 • 7:32 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said Google does not penalize pages for having weird product or brand names. John said on Twitter "Companies & products use all kinds of weird brand names." So when someone asked if Google might lower those rankings, he said "No, I don't think that would make sense."

In fact, many say embrace being weird so you stand out and think differently than others. It might give you a perspective and edge that is unique and give you more of a creative edge. Being unique and different, potentially can help you rank better.

Here are those tweets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

