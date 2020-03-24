Google Does Not Penalize For Weird Brand Or Product Names

Google's John Mueller said Google does not penalize pages for having weird product or brand names. John said on Twitter "Companies & products use all kinds of weird brand names." So when someone asked if Google might lower those rankings, he said "No, I don't think that would make sense."

In fact, many say embrace being weird so you stand out and think differently than others. It might give you a perspective and edge that is unique and give you more of a creative edge. Being unique and different, potentially can help you rank better.

Here are those tweets:

No, I don't think that would make sense. Companies & products use all kinds of weird brand names :). The cases I hear more about are obvious misspellings (say "cheep kars" in your case), where we try to help the user by correcting their queries. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) March 24, 2020

