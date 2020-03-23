Vlog #56: Max Prin on Technical SEO & PWAs

Max Prin is the head of technical SEO at Merkle and I pulled him aside at TechSEO Boost to have him talk to me about SEO.

He moved from France to Boston in 2011 and his first job was to create content for SEO purposes. Then Google released the Panda algorithm a few weeks after he started that job and then he lost that job. So he learned SEO very quickly in a very hard way. He has been at Merkle for six years or so, along with a nice crew of SEOs at that company.

Max built technicalseo.com where he builds useful SEO tools for technical SEOs. It is free for any SEO to use. Merkle owns it but they encourage him to continue building it out. When building these tools it helps you do SEO better by understanding the challenges Google and other search engines have with crawling, indexing and maybe ranking.

PWAs is a big topic he likes to work on and talk about. He loves experimenting with technologies and see how they interact with search engines. He is a strong believer in PWAs and he said it is the way to go. Max mentioned some challenges with PWAs in general. In fact, we both believe the growth of PWAs have not caught on as we may have expected. The SEO challenges with PWAs are similar to the challenges you have with JavaScript and SEO he said.

You can follow Max Prin on Twitter @maxxeight or maxprin.com or technicalseo.com.

You can subscribe to our YouTube channel by clicking here so you don't miss the next vlog where I interviews. I do have a nice lineup of interviews scheduled with SEOs and SEMS, many of which you don't want to miss - and I promise to continue to make these vlogs better over time. If you want to be interviewed, please fill out this form with your details.

Forum discussion at YouTube.