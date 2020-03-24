Google Search More Button Showing In Different Colors

If you do a search in Google that triggers some of those answer cards that have a circle "more" button, you may see Google show the button in one of many colors. I've seen orange, green, brown, gray and others.

Brian Freiesleben notified me of this on Twitter and it doesn't look like a test, it looks like this is rolled out - at least, I can replicate this on multiple browsers from my location. Here are some screen shots:

Here are some more screen shots from Brian:

Not sure why they’re different for animal queries specifically, but still interesting. Maybe they’re testing CTR. pic.twitter.com/9XRreKip7A — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) March 24, 2020

This isn't a big change, but an interesting one.

Forum discussion at Twitter.