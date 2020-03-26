Google: There Is No Need To Include Every Link In Your Disavow File

Mar 26, 2020 • 7:44 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter "Some tools find all sorts of irrelevant links -- there's absolutely no need to place every such link in your disavow file." He said, instead you should "focus your time on useful things instead."

Here is the tweet so you see the context, but there is a long thread of back and forth on this:

Google has downplayed the significance of the disavow file for some time now. Google says they can ignore most bad links automatically anyway. When you have a manual action, you can use the disavow, but it seems that John is saying you don't need to list every single link individually in that file.

