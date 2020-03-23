Google Allowing Restaurants Add Delivery Available Or Takeout Available To Business Name

Google is making a rule exception to what you can use in your business name for some restaurants. You can write in your business name that your restaurant has "delivery available" or "takeout available." This is just for the time being, and is normally not allowed for business names in Google My Business.

Thibault Adda shared this on Twitter and Joy Hawkins confirmed it in the Local Search Forums:

@GuideTwit @keyserholiday @mblumenthal @JoyanneHawkins Given the situation, GMB would allow us to update our business name to add " - To Go Available". Faster to push that Post and more visible. What is your take, POV, worth it or not with risk of impact to other directories? — Thibault Adda (@thibaultadda) March 19, 2020

Joy wrote "Google said that they are fine with restaurants adding "Delivery Available" or "Takeout Available" to their business names during these crazy times. Normally this is against guidelines but given the circumstances, it's helpful for users to be able to see this info easily."

Mike Blumenthal added:

1- They did not update their help section

2- This advice is primarily targeted at restaurants/grocery stores so if I were in a high risk category I wouldn’t think about it

3- Google’s view and yours should answer the question: is it in the best of the consuming public.

4- So if a grocery store or restaurant is currently offering curbside pick that clearly qualifies

5- If it were me I would not worry about suspensions (google has been lax on name spam in most categories) and if it is in the best interest of your consumer just do it.

