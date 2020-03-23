Google Says It's A Myth That It Prioritizes AMP Pages In Google Search

Google's Martin Splitt said it is a myth that Google prioritizes AMP pages in Google search. We know AMP is not a ranking factor for Google, but is it really a myth that some AMP content cannot see better placement in Google?

Here is his post on Twitter:

That's a myth. — Martin Splitt at 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) March 22, 2020

But certain carousels need AMP, AMP Stories need AMP and other features in Google require AMP for placement.

In many, not all, of those cases, Google does allow non AMP content in those placements - but not all.

