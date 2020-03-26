Google Ads Advice Through COVID-19

Google posted some tips on how to navigate your Google Ads search ads campaigns through the COVID-19 outbreak. Google wrote "as communities respond to COVID-19, we know that this time presents unique challenges for businesses. Below are some considerations as you evaluate your ads and adapt to dynamic market conditions."

Consider your context and tone. Make sure you’re sensitive to how certain words may make your audience feel. Be careful about the double meanings of words like “protection,” “checkup,” “prevention,” or “virus.” For international campaigns, be aware of local terms that have been used to reference COVID-19 and regional disruptions.

Adapt to dynamic market conditions

Stay up to date on local conditions. The Google Trends page can help you better understand the context in local markets and your customers’ frame of mind.

Here is some of the feedback from Google tweeting about this:

Yep it is very difficult 😪 — Unboxmuse - Patrick Hagot (@unboxmuse) March 25, 2020

Why isn't Google providing financial assistance and grants for businesses that need help like Facebook is doing? — Mitchell Kelly (@MitchellKelly13) March 25, 2020

How about crediting back accounts for March? Small companies have real issues to deal with are having trouble paying their employees. You think Google could do their part and not extract $ meant for people. — Rishi Desai (@Rishi_Des) March 25, 2020

