SEOs Claiming Organic Search Traffic Declines Due To COVID-19

Marie Haynes is posting a weekly poll on Twitter asking SEOs if they are seeing organic search traffic declines for their customers sites during the COVID-19 period. Most are reporting declines in the past week, abut 60%. While about 16% are saying they saw an increase in traffic and 14% saying they saw no change.

Here is the latest poll results:

Let's do this again. How has COVID-19 affected your site's organic traffic (or your clients' sites)? We'll keep running this poll weekly as a way to track what is happening. Results will be published and discussed in newsletter. — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) March 23, 2020

Here is the previous one:

How has COVID-19 affected your site's organic traffic (or your clients') sites? I'd love for you to leave a comment as to what you see is happening & what kind of niche you are in. We'll publish the results in newsletter. — Marie Haynes (@Marie_Haynes) March 17, 2020

Here is an interesting comment from a big non profit, suggesting Bing traffic is up because of the work from home:

@rustybrick anyone else seeing increase in bing desktop impressions/conversions while all other traffic decreases? Our theory is more people logging into new windows computers from home and not changing default search engine. #Covid_19 #workingfromhome #PPC — Kars4Kids (@Kars4kids) March 20, 2020

I hope you all are weathering this turbulent time.

