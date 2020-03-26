SEOs Claiming Organic Search Traffic Declines Due To COVID-19

Mar 26, 2020 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under SEO - Search Engine Optimization
Marie Haynes is posting a weekly poll on Twitter asking SEOs if they are seeing organic search traffic declines for their customers sites during the COVID-19 period. Most are reporting declines in the past week, abut 60%. While about 16% are saying they saw an increase in traffic and 14% saying they saw no change.

Here is the latest poll results:

Here is the previous one:

Here is an interesting comment from a big non profit, suggesting Bing traffic is up because of the work from home:

I hope you all are weathering this turbulent time.

