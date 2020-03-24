Bing Now Supports SpecialAnnouncement Schema

Bing announced that is now supports SpecialAnnouncement schema. Bing said "Bing may consume case statistics from government health agencies at the country, state or province, administrative area, and city level that use the schema.org markup for diseaseSpreadStatistics associated with a SpecialAnnouncement."

When should I site use it? Bing wrote in these cases.

Government Sites:

Your site must be the official government site reporting case statistics for your region.

Information in the markup must be up-to-date and consistent with statistics displayed to the general public from your site.

Your special announcement must include the date it was posted, indicating the time at which the statistics were first reported.

Business Updates:

The special announcements must be posted on your official website and refer only to changes related to COVID-19 for your own business, hospital, school, or government office.

The name of the special announcement must be easily identified within the body of the special announcement page on your site.

Your special announcement must include the date it was posted and should also include the time the announcement expires, if appropriate.

There are other use cases as well, check out the Bing blog post for more details.

Forum discussion at Twitter.