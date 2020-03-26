Google: We Don't Make Sites With Manual Actions Wait Longer For Reviews

Google's John Mueller said it is a myth that the web spam team would make a site that has sufficiently fixed a manual action wait a longer period of time. Google doesn't simply say that this site did something bad, so you have to wait. Once it is fixed, Google will reprocess that manual action.

There are exceptions, John said. If the site continues to spam and manipulate Google, Google may decide to simply wait it out until the webmaster fully fixes it. He said "the one thing that can happen is if we see that a website goes back and forth, then that's something where the webspam team will say okay you you're just wasting our time. Like if you fix the problem do the reconsideration request and then a couple weeks later you have the same problem again, then like a little bit of back and forth. And the web spam team will say, okay we we will take a look in a couple of months when when you've decided what you want to do."

John answered this at 16:28 mark:

Here is the transcript:

Question: Is possible when whenever there is kind of a manual review process and if the problem is that they've been fixed sufficiently does the team voluntarily wait a longer time before taking another look at the website?

Answer: No, no. That is another myth

