Are you ready for the monthly Google Webmaster report? Well, here is the March 2026 edition, where I sum up all the larger Google organic changes in one story, as a recap for you and me. First off was the first ever Google Discover core update that took over three weeks to roll out, finishing last Friday. We also had a lot of ongoing and very heated Google search volatility that we covered over the past month but no, Google has nothing to share on that topic.

Google did have a brief serving bug that it confirmed, but it didn't seem too impactful. Google may have hit listicles sites or was it a reviews update? Google's update to it's file size limits which caused some confusion.

The Google Search Console AI-powered configuration tool went live. But it seems like Search Console is missing page indexing data.

But Google launched new link styles in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google AI Mode added UCP-powered checkout, plus there are tons of new AI news listed below.

Google updated its business profile reviews policies, which may be why many reviews disappeared. We may soon see Google Posts recurring schedules for Posts.

And Google announced an impressive earnings report.

Those were some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the February 2026 Google webmaster report if you missed that.

Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Search Features:Google Local & Business Profiles:Misc Google: