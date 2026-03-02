Are you ready for the monthly Google Webmaster report? Well, here is the March 2026 edition, where I sum up all the larger Google organic changes in one story, as a recap for you and me. First off was the first ever Google Discover core update that took over three weeks to roll out, finishing last Friday. We also had a lot of ongoing and very heated Google search volatility that we covered over the past month but no, Google has nothing to share on that topic.
Google did have a brief serving bug that it confirmed, but it didn't seem too impactful. Google may have hit listicles sites or was it a reviews update? Google's update to it's file size limits which caused some confusion.
The Google Search Console AI-powered configuration tool went live. But it seems like Search Console is missing page indexing data.
But Google launched new link styles in AI Mode and AI Overviews. Google AI Mode added UCP-powered checkout, plus there are tons of new AI news listed below.
Google updated its business profile reviews policies, which may be why many reviews disappeared. We may soon see Google Posts recurring schedules for Posts.
And Google announced an impressive earnings report.
Those were some of the larger changes over the past month, make sure to check out the February 2026 Google webmaster report if you missed that.
Here are the bigger Google SEO stories from the past 30 days:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- February 2026 Google Discover Core Update Rolling Out - Local Impact
- February 2026 Google Discover Core Update Is Done Rolling Out After 3 Weeks
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Beginning To Cool?
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Remains Heated Through The Weekend
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Gets Heated Again February 10th
- Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up Big Time Starting On February 2nd
- Google On Recent Google Search Ranking Volatility - No Insights To Share
- Google Hit Self-Promotional Listicles In Recent Unconfirmed Updates?
- Google: Search Algorithms, Spam Detections & Policies Don't Fundamentally Change With AI Search
- Google On If A Younger Web Site Can Beat An Older Website In Search
- Google Discourages Force Indexing Pages To Search
- Google: A Spike In Impressions Doesn't Cause Problems For Search
- Google Won't Use Sitemap Files If Its Not Convinced Of New/Important Content
- Google: We Do Not Have A Bad Title Algorithm Filter Of Sorts
- Google Still Recommends You Focus On Visible Anchor Text For Links
- Google Warns Not To Serve "Not Available" With JavaScript
- Google & Bing: Markdown Files Messy & Causes More Crawl Load
- Google On Serving Markdown Pages To LLM Crawlers
- Googlebot File Limit Is 15MB But 64MB For PDF & 2MB For Other File Types
- Google Clarifies Google's Crawler File Size Limits Doc Again
- Google's Top Crawling Challenges In 2025
- Google Releases Early Preview Of WebMCP
- Google Search Console AI-Powered Configuration Goes Live
- Google Search Console Page Indexing Report Missing A Chunk Of Data
- Google Search Console Still Testing Branded Queries & Social Channels Feature
- Google Search Brief Serving Issue This Morning
- Hover Pop Up Links Official In Google AI Overviews & AI Mode
- Google Circle to Search Looks At The Whole Image
- Google AI Mode Launches UCP-Powered Checkout
- Google AI Mode Works In 53 New Languages
- Google AI Overviews Tests Contextual Overlay Link Cards
- Google AI Mode Follow Up Search Suggestions
- Google AI Overviews Bug Removes Links & Citations
- Google AI Mode Tests Citation Icons At Bottom Of Answers
- Google To Test Showing Vertical Search Services In EU
- Google Tests Removing Dates From Articles In Discover Feed
- Google Updated The Business Profile Review Policies
- Complaints Over Google Reviews Being Removed Again
- Google Business Short Names Being Removed From Business Profiles
- Google Post Recurring Scheduling Coming
- Google Business Knowledge Panels With AI Generated Services
- Google Ad Revenue Up 14% - Google's Biggest Revenue & Ad Revenue Yet
